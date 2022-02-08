'Guiding eyes for the blind' helping future guide dogs

FORT MEADE, Md. — These puppies travel in style!

They made the trip from New Jersey to Tipton Airport in Fort Meade. Michael Schneider is the founder of Pilots to the rescue. He raises money and donates his time to fly dogs all over the east coast.

"We've done endangered species as well like red wolves and sea turtles so, it never gets old," Schneider said.

Cindy Tait is with Guiding Eyes for the Blind. That organization trains these dogs to help the visually impaired. The puppies go to a "raiser", a person who raises the puppy until it is about 2 years old, then the dogs are ready to be fully trained to help those with visual impairment. The dog makes decisions as well.

As these new dog owners have restless nights of sleep, soar backs from bending over to clean up and endless purchases of toys and food in their future, they also have a new cuddle partner, a walking mate and all the puppy breath kisses you can stand.