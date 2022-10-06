Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes over $20,000 in Baltimore water bills

BALTIMORE — Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, owes Baltimore City $21,200 for outstanding water bills according to online public records.

The payments are due on his 8,660-square-foot house that's worth $2.35 million.

Polls released a month ago show that Moore had a large lead over Republican candidate Dan Cox.

The records show his last payment was made on March 31, 2021.

In July, Moore won the Democratic primary against fellow Democrat Tom Perez.