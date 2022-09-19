Goucher Poll: Democrat Wes Moore has sizable lead over Republican Dan Cox in governor's race

Goucher College released its latest political poll Monday morning, which shows that Democratic candidate Wes Moore has a fairly large lead over the Republican candidate, Dan Cox.

Of those surveyed, 53 percent said they would vote for Moore if the election were today, compared to 31 percent who said they would vote for Cox. 4 percent said they would vote for Libertarian candidate David Lasher and 2 percent said Green Party candidate Nancy Wallace.

In other state races, 53 percent of those surveyed said they would vote for Democratic candidate Anthony Brown, compared to 31 percent for Republican candidate Michael Peroutka. 15 percent are undecided.

In the race for comptroller, 48 percent said they would vote for Democratic candidate Brooke Lierman, 35 percent would vote for Republican Barry Glassman. 16 percent are undecided.

A referendum to legalize marijuana is on the ballot this November. 59 percent of those surveyed said they would vote in favor of legalizing marijuana. 34 percent said they would vote against it.

When it comes to the issues that will motivate people to head to the polls, 64 percent said the economy was the most important issue to them, followed by crime and public safety at 62 percent and public schools and education at 60 percent.

To see more of the Goucher College Poll, click here.