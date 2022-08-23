Group raises more than $116k to rebuild Smith Island

SMITH ISLAND, Md. — A local group started a GoFundMe page to help people rebuild Smith Island.

That community in Southern Maryland was badly damaged because of a tornadic water spout. The National Weather Service classified it as an EF-1 tornado.

A group called 'Smith Island United' created the GoFundMe page to help home and business owners rebuild. They've exceeded their goal of $100,000.

The group says they'll meet soon to figure out how to dive the money.

