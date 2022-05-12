Groundbreaking held for new middle school in Rosedale area

ROSEDALE, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools broke ground on a new middle school in the Rosedale area - the first new school in this part of the county since 1974.

The new facility, called Northeast Middle School, will accommodate 1,410 students. It's expected to open for the 2024-2025 school year.

Groundbreaking ceremony today in Rossville as Baltimore County Public Schools will build Northeast Middle School. When completed for the 2024-2025 school year this 1,410 student facility will be the first new MS in this part of Baltimore County since 1974. @WMAR2News @BaltCoPS pic.twitter.com/HMmiBismVe — Paul Jaffey (@PaulFromWMAR) May 12, 2022

The school is on King Avenue near Franklin Square Drive. It cost $103 million and will provide almost 205,500 square feet of learning space.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and schools superintendent Darryl Williams were on hand for this morning's groundbreaking.

The new school is set to relieve middle-school overcrowding in the area. The neighborhood also recently got a new elementary school, called Northeastern, as almost all were over capacity.