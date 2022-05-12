Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Groundbreaking held for new middle school in Rosedale area

Groundbreaking for Northeast Middle School
WMAR
Groundbreaking for Northeast Middle School<br/>
Groundbreaking for Northeast Middle School
Groundbreaking for Northeast Middle School
Groundbreaking for Northeast Middle School
Groundbreaking for Northeast Middle School
Posted at 11:19 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 11:25:25-04

ROSEDALE, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools broke ground on a new middle school in the Rosedale area - the first new school in this part of the county since 1974.

The new facility, called Northeast Middle School, will accommodate 1,410 students. It's expected to open for the 2024-2025 school year.

The school is on King Avenue near Franklin Square Drive. It cost $103 million and will provide almost 205,500 square feet of learning space.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and schools superintendent Darryl Williams were on hand for this morning's groundbreaking.

The new school is set to relieve middle-school overcrowding in the area. The neighborhood also recently got a new elementary school, called Northeastern, as almost all were over capacity.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019