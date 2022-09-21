Groundbreaking held for new, larger elementary school in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County officials broke ground on a new building for an elementary school in Pikesville's Sudbrook Park area this morning.

The $53.6 million project will double the size of Bedford Elementary School, which is located off of Campfield Road in the northwest.

The new school is expected to open in 2024 and is designed to relieve overcrowding, by expanding capacity from 309 to 735 seats. The building will be 102,449 square feet, more than twice the existing size of 45,745.

Congrats to @BedfordElem on the groundbreaking of your new facility today! This accomplishment was possible due to the joint efforts of parents, teachers, school administrators, the community and elected officials from the county and state working together to get the job done. pic.twitter.com/3oIt10N1mT — Izzy Patoka (@CouncilmanIzzy) September 21, 2022

It's part of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski's administration's plan to rebuild a handful of schools countywide, and add some new ones. The county's $2.5 billion, 15-year school improvement plan seeks to get rid of all school trailers within a decade.

The county opened the new Rossville Elementary School last month, off of Rossville Boulevard in the White Marsh area.

The budget for Fiscal Year 2023 included some $70 million toward new school construction projects.