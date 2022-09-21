Watch Now
Groundbreaking held for new, larger elementary school in Pikesville

Posted at 11:48 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 11:55:46-04

PIKESVILLE, Md.  — Baltimore County officials broke ground on a new building for an elementary school in Pikesville's Sudbrook Park area this morning.

The $53.6 million project will double the size of Bedford Elementary School, which is located off of Campfield Road in the northwest.

The new school is expected to open in 2024 and is designed to relieve overcrowding, by expanding capacity from 309 to 735 seats. The building will be 102,449 square feet, more than twice the existing size of 45,745.

It's part of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski's administration's plan to rebuild a handful of schools countywide, and add some new ones. The county's $2.5 billion, 15-year school improvement plan seeks to get rid of all school trailers within a decade.

The county opened the new Rossville Elementary School last month, off of Rossville Boulevard in the White Marsh area.

The budget for Fiscal Year 2023 included some $70 million toward new school construction projects.

