Greater Maryland Heart Walk raises more than $1.5 million for American Heart Association

American Heart Association Baltimore & Greater Maryland
The American Heart Association mascot gets limbered up during a Zumba session at the Heart Walk.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Oct 16, 2021
BALTIMORE, md. — The Greater Maryland Heart Walk returned raised more than $1,554,000 for the American Heart Association on Saturday.

The event today celebrated heart and stroke survivors, raised lifesaving funds and encouraged physical activity.

Heart Walkers who couldn’t make it to Camden Yards were encouraged to create a path of their own and walk at any location that inspired their heart health.

The 2021 Greater Maryland Heart Walk was sponsored by MedStar Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine, LifeBridge Health and University of Maryland Medical System.

The funds raised from the Greater Maryland Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality.

Donations can continue to be made online through Dec. 31, 2021, at greatermarylandheartwalk.org.

