Grasonville teen get surprise of a lifetime prior to his adoption

GRASONVILLE, Md. — Debbie Sparks never thought she would be a first time mom well into her 50s, but she could not stop love.

Back when Debbie was a baby she shared a play pen with Patty. The two remain best buds to this very day. Play-pen Patty grew up to become a teacher.

One day a 9-year-old named Michael walked into her class. He was extremely upset over his sister getting adopted without him.

Michael has been in and out of foster care since he was born and Patty just had to bring him home knowing one day she would find him a forever home.

“I had Michael for years and I just knew I’d find him the perfect home and it was Debbie,” said Patty.

Debbie went to class three hours a week for a year. She became a “therapy mom”. She knew and understood the commitment. This time she could not let Michael down.

Last week, on WMAR-2 News, she told us the only thing she wanted was for her Michael to see a sports car up close. He loves cars!

Today, at last, was adoption day! One catch.

Anyone who has been though the adoption process knows how emotionally brutal it can be. Disappointments, near misses, but the emotion of getting the family you always wanted wins out.

However, there was no formal adoption today as the Governor gave state workers leave. But her friends, family and the community said, “HOLD THE PARTY.”

So cars honking and squealing wheels came down the street. Michael could not hold back tears. Neither could mom.

She called this, “the greatest day.”

Skid marks are left on the road, love marks are left on the heart.