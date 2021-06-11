Grasonville woman adopts teen from foster care

GRASONVILLE, Md. — Next week is going to be great in Grasonville. Michael gets adopted!

This 13 year old has been in and out of foster care since he was born. Debbie, in her 50s and single, without children and will be his forever Mommy.

The story really starts in a play pen, when Debbie was a baby she was placed in this play pen with her friend Patty.

The two would be forever friends. Patty grew up to become a school teacher.

One day Michael walked into her class crying. “My sister has been adopted and not me,” he cried. Patty felt horrible and went home to tell her family we are bringing Michael home.

“I’ll be the Aunt on weekends,” Debbie said.

Well it got touch and Patty had to look for a forever home for Michael. She looked no further than Debbie’s heart.

Debbie went to see those trained in mental trauma and for three hours a week for a year she became sort of a therapy mom.

With the help of Wreaths Across America’s founder Karen Worchester, Debbie was able to navigate her way to what is happening next week.

The time to steer Michael into a loving, caring and happy future.

They will gather in Grasonville for a virtual hearing. Afterwards, they will have a crab feast and beer to welcome Michael into the family.

But they need help. Debbie would love to surprise her new son with a sports car. Not one to own, but one to touch and feel and hear zoom. If you can just do a drive by next week get in touch with Debbie at Dsparks1216@gmail.com.