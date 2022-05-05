Governor Larry Hogan to hold funds to expand abortion training

ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Governor Larry Hogan's spokesman says the governor won't grant a request by the state's comptroller to immediately make $3.5 million available immediately to pay for training to prepare medical professionals other than physicians to perform abortions when a new law takes effect.

Spokesman Michael Ricci said Wednesday the Republican governor firmly believes that non-licensed physicians should not be performing abortions.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat, cited a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that suggested the court's conservative majority is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, when he requested in a letter the funds be made available immediately.