Comptroller Franchot asks Gov. Hogan to release funds for abortion care training programs

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, as security measure are enhanced on the perimeter following protests sparked by news that the court might overturn cases that guarantee abortions. More demonstrations are expected in the wake of a Politico story about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft majority opinion, which sets the stage for the court to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 4:49 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 16:49:51-04

BALTIMORE, Md. — In the wake of the leak of a draft opinion that shows the Supreme Court iswilling to overturn Roe v. Wade this year, Maryland's elected officials have released various responses.

We received the following statement from Rep. Andy Harris by email.

“Everyone knows that even if the unprecedented leaked document is genuine, it is not the final decision. We should respect the Court’s timeline in issuing a final decision.”
- Congressman Andy Harris (MD-1)

Today, Maryland Comptroller and gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot asked Governor Larry Hogan to release funds and prepare the state for a potential influx of women from other states seeking abortions here.

ABC News shared this graphic which shows that all states bordering Maryland, other than Delaware and the District of Columbia either don't protect abortion rights or are hostile to them, if Roe v. Wade were overturned.

Franchot, in his letter, talks about the General Assembly's passage of The Abortion Care Access Act and asks the Governor to release $3.5 million restricted in the upcoming fiscal year's budget "to provide funding for abortion care training programs at community-based and hospital based provider sites."

Maryland this year expanded access to abortion care. In a referendum in 1992, Marylanders voted to uphold a law that prevented the state from restricting pre-viability abortions. (See MD. Health - General Code Ann. § 20-209 (2020))

"To ensure that our state has enough health professionals to meet the expected increased need for these services, and especially considering the majority of abortions are conducted by medication, we should immediately and safely train health professionals through programs with these funds. With more than $200 million left in our State’s General Fund, state government is positioned to deploy funds now before the devastating and catastrophic public health effects of the Court’s decision overruling Roe takes effect."

- excerpt from Franchot's letter to Governor Hogan

The Abortion Care Access Act only passed into law after the legislature overrode the Governor's veto of the bill.

