Governor Hogan provides update on statewide preparations for Sunday’s winter weather event

MARYLAND — Governor Larry Hogan provided an update on the winter weather that is expected to bring snowfall to much of the state Sunday afternoon.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Western Maryland and winter weather advisories are in effect throughout Central Maryland and parts of Southern Maryland.

The National Weather Service anticipates that initial snowfall rates could be high—as much as an inch per hour—as a rain and snow line steadily pushes from southeast to northwest.

Transitions to a wintry mix are expected to occur in early evening hours for Southern Maryland and the upper Eastern Shore, and later on in the evening for Central and Western Maryland.

“Our preparations for today’s winter weather are complete, and we ask Marylanders to avoid travel if possible for the rest of the day,” said Governor Hogan. “Keeping the roads clear not only keeps you safe, it also gives crews and first responders room to carry out their duties. We will continue to monitor this winter weather closely, and provide updates as the day progresses.”

Mobilization of State Agencies: