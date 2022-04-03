ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Hogan proclaims April 3 as Crime Victim and Advocate Commemorative Day Sunday. The day is meant to annually recognize and honor Maryland crime victims.

This proclamation follows the governor’s recent announcement to provide $45 million in funding to support major violent crime initiatives and $35 million to support crime victims.

“Protecting vulnerable Marylanders will always be my most important job,” said Governor Hogan. “Our administration will continue to do everything we can to support crime victims and advocates while constantly working to build safer communities, support law enforcement, and hold those who commit crimes accountable for their actions.”

So far this year, there has been 78 homicides and 175 shootings in Baltimore city alone.

Victims’ rights activists Roberta and Vincent Roper helped establish Crime Victim and Advocate Commemorative Day in 2012 to commemorate their daughter Stephanie, who was brutally murdered 40 years ago today, as well as all others who have lost their lives as a result of crime.

Over the years, the Ropers have advocated for justice, comprehensive victim services, and promoting and defending victims' rights in Maryland and across the country.

“Today we honor the memories of all victims who have lost their lives and we remain committed to continuing to support all Marylanders who are tragically impacted by crime,” said Yesim Karaman, chief of staff of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

An annually memorial services kicks off Maryland's commemoration of National Crime Victims' Rights Week. This year the services run from April 24 to 30.

The Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and the Maryland State Board of Victim Services will also virtually host the 2022 Maryland Crime Victims’ Rights Conference April 27-29. The annual conference is an opportunity to learn about promising practices and emerging issues from experts in the field in efforts to better serve Maryland crime victims.

For more information about this year’s memorial services, click here.