Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Governor Hogan proclaims April 3 as Crime Victim and Advocate Commemorative Day

Governor_Larry_Hogan.jpg
The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
ANNAPOLIS, MD - JANUARY 16: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) addresses the media before his second inauguration at the Maryland State House January 16, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. Hogan is the first Republican Governor of Maryland to be inaugurated for a second term since the 1950's when Theodore Roosevelt Keldin served two terms from Jan. 1950 to Jan. 1959. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Governor_Larry_Hogan.jpg
Posted at 2:37 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 14:39:43-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Hogan proclaims April 3 as Crime Victim and Advocate Commemorative Day Sunday. The day is meant to annually recognize and honor Maryland crime victims.

This proclamation follows the governor’s recent announcement to provide $45 million in funding to support major violent crime initiatives and $35 million to support crime victims.

“Protecting vulnerable Marylanders will always be my most important job,” said Governor Hogan. “Our administration will continue to do everything we can to support crime victims and advocates while constantly working to build safer communities, support law enforcement, and hold those who commit crimes accountable for their actions.”

So far this year, there has been 78 homicides and 175 shootings in Baltimore city alone.

RELATED STORY: April 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

Victims’ rights activists Roberta and Vincent Roper helped establish Crime Victim and Advocate Commemorative Day in 2012 to commemorate their daughter Stephanie, who was brutally murdered 40 years ago today, as well as all others who have lost their lives as a result of crime.

Over the years, the Ropers have advocated for justice, comprehensive victim services, and promoting and defending victims' rights in Maryland and across the country.

“Today we honor the memories of all victims who have lost their lives and we remain committed to continuing to support all Marylanders who are tragically impacted by crime,” said Yesim Karaman, chief of staff of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

An annually memorial services kicks off Maryland's commemoration of National Crime Victims' Rights Week. This year the services run from April 24 to 30.

RELATED: Faces of Baltimore City's Murder Rate

The Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and the Maryland State Board of Victim Services will also virtually host the 2022 Maryland Crime Victims’ Rights Conference April 27-29. The annual conference is an opportunity to learn about promising practices and emerging issues from experts in the field in efforts to better serve Maryland crime victims.

For more information about this year’s memorial services, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019