Governor awards millions for waterway improvement

BALTIMORE — Yesterday, Governor Larry Hogan released information about grants worth $13.5 million for Waterway Improvement Funds that are projected for the fiscal year of 2022. The goal is to enhance the public boating experience statewide.

“The announcement of these new grants is yet another shining example that Maryland is open for business, open for summer, and open for boating," said Governor Hogan.

Hogan’s Eastern Shore tour is already making an impact. On his fourth day, he announced this initiative at the Ocean City Fire Department and awarded them $50,000 for a fire and rescue vessel engine replacement.

“Boating is not just an important part of our history and our culture, it is also an important part of Maryland’s economy,” said Hogan.

From better boating access, facilities, and navigation to aiding in emergency water rescue needs, this new initiative is in support of Maryland’s economy and safety.

“We are pleased to demonstrate Maryland’s commitment to keeping our waters safe and accessible through these grant awards,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “The Waterway Improvement Fund is an essential program that benefits all waterway users.”

This initiative isn't new to Maryland's government. According to a recent press release from the Hogan office, the Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to aid in the development, enjoyment, and use of Maryland’s waters.

In order to keep each grant organized, the DNR has created Grants Gateway. Check out how to manage all applications for local projects and view all the 60 projects projected to launch within the next year here.