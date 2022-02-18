Government ready to proceed with trial against Marilyn Mosby, defense calling for speedy trial

BALTIMORE — A status report on the federal case against Marilyn Mosby was filed on Friday.

The report states that the Government is ready to proceed with trial. Mosby's defense team in response is requesting a speedy trial, that would be as early as possible, no later than April.

The defense team will also be filing the following motions: "Motion to Dismiss the Indictment a Motion for a Bill of Particulars, and a Motion to Disqualify Government Counsel."

The Governments response is due on March 4 and Mosby's defense teams replies are due on March 18.

Mosby was indicted January 13 on perjury charges and making false statements on mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.