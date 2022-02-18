Watch
Government ready to proceed with trial against Marilyn Mosby, defense calling for speedy trial

Julio Cortez/AP
Maryland corrections secretary Robert Green, left, listens as Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, speaks during a news conference announcing the indictment of correctional officers, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. Twenty five correction officers, most of whom were taken into custody earlier in the day, are charged with using excessive force on detainees at state-operated Baltimore pretrial correctional facilities. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Marilyn Mosby
BALTIMORE — A status report on the federal case against Marilyn Mosby was filed on Friday.

The report states that the Government is ready to proceed with trial. Mosby's defense team in response is requesting a speedy trial, that would be as early as possible, no later than April.

The defense team will also be filing the following motions: "Motion to Dismiss the Indictment a Motion for a Bill of Particulars, and a Motion to Disqualify Government Counsel."

The Governments response is due on March 4 and Mosby's defense teams replies are due on March 18.

Mosby was indicted January 13 on perjury charges and making false statements on mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

