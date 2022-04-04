Watch
Government buildings reopen in Baltimore

Posted at 6:12 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 06:20:33-04

BALTIMORE — Balitmore City government buildings are back open for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

People can now attend hearings and meetings in person. However City Council and Board of Estimates meetings will still be broadcast online.

Masks are required during public meetings despite the indoor mask mandate being lifted in the city last month. All visitors are subject to a health screening to enter any city building. Cleaning schedules will also be increased.

Despite government buildings opening back up, the City's main impound lot will stay closed. WMAR-2 News' Mallory Sofastaii reached out to the City for answers. You can find that story here.

