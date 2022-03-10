Baltimore City Hall set to reopen to the public, two-years after closing for COVID-19

BALTIMORE — After two-years, Baltimore City Hall is getting set to reopen to the public.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced his decision on Thursday.

Beginning April 4, residents will be able to attend in-person public hearings and meetings, including for the City Council and Board of Estimates.

Both will continued to be broadcast live on CharmTV.

While a temporary solution for remote testimony will be made available for the Board of Estimates, testimony in some public meetings will be limited to in-person access only.

Meanwhile, the Department of Finance’s Bureau of Revenue Collections at the Abel Wolman, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services’ Weinberg Housing and Resource Center, senior and recreation centers, are all currently open for in-person services.

“I am pleased to finally be able to open City Hall for residents, visitors, and staff safely,” said Scott. “We have achieved great successes in our fight against this pandemic because of the measures and mandates we put in place."

Scott added that Baltimore City has the lowest positivity and community transmission rates in the state.

Masks will still be required during public meetings at City Hall. Visitors will also be subject to a health screening to enter the building.