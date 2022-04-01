Gov. Hogan reveals nine student winners of Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has revealed the nine winners of the state’s Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition.

The winners and their families visited the Governor on Friday at the State House in Annapolis.

The competition launched in February during Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week.

RELATED: Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition gives Maryland students the chance to meet Gov. Hogan

Students in pre-K through 12th grade were encouraged to create posters that celebrated Maryland’s healthcare heroes.

A total of 131 schools from 18 local districts participated in the competition.

Dr. Jinlene Chan and First Lady Yumi Hogan, acted as judges and selected three students each from the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Here is a list of those winners. Each was presented with an official governor’s citation, and their posters will be displayed at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Weinberg Atrium in Baltimore City throughout the month of April.

Elementary School

1st Place: Chloe Ma (Diamond Elementary School, Montgomery County, Grade 4)

2nd Place: Elina Yoon (Ilchester Elementary School, Howard County, Grade 3)

3rd Place: Abbigail Marshall (Greensboro Elementary School, Caroline County, Grade 3)

Middle School

1st Place: Samuel Shin (Lakelands Park Middle School, Montgomery County, Grade 7)

2nd Place: Tuan Nhat Minh Le (Benjamin D. Foulois Academy, Prince George's County, Grade 8)

3rd Place: Caroline Winterstein (Sudlersville Middle School, Queen Anne's County, Grade 8)

High School

1st Place: Adrianna Hwang (Marriott Ridge High School, Howard County, Grade 11)

2nd Place: Hannah Baker (Rising Sun High School, Cecil County, Grade 12)

3rd Place: Matthew Boehmer (Annapolis High School, Anne Arundel County, Grade 12)

Watch the winners being announced below.