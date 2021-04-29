Gov. Hogan orders flags lowered to honor Delmar officer who died in the line of duty

ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan announced that he has directed that the U.S. and state flags in Maryland fly at half-staff in honor of Delmar Police Officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, who died in the line of duty.

“On behalf of all Marylanders, I extend my sincerest condolences to the Delmar Police Department, and to the loved ones of Corporal Keith Heacook, a 22-year veteran of the department who died after being assaulted in the line of duty. We owe so much to the brave law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities.”

Flags will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

The Delaware officer was knocked unconscious while responding to call a on Sunday and died on Wednesday.