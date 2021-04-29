The Delaware officer knocked unconscious while responding to call on Sunday has died.

RELATED: Delaware officer fighting for life after being knocked unconscious while responding to call

At approximately 5:12 am on Sunday April 25, the Delmar Police Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Buckingham Drive in the Yorkshire Estates Community for a report of a fight in progress.

Corporal Keith Heacook with the Delmar Police Department was involved in a physical altercation.

The dispatchers began checking on the officer and received no response. At that time, additional officers were dispatched and a Wicomico County Sheriffs Office Deputy and a Delaware State Trooper arrived on scene to find the officer unconscious in the residence.

First Aid was rendered to the officer and Emergency Medical personnel transported him to TidalHeath in Salisbury and he was transferred to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with significant injuries.