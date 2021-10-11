Robbery suspect dead after overnight shootout with police in Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Md. — A robbery suspect is dead after an overnight exchange of gunfire with police in Woodlawn.

Baltimore County Police got a call around 2am Monday for an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 6700 block of Windsor Mill Road.

Police believe while getting away, the suspect was involved in a hit and run crash near Dogwood Road and Gwynn Oak Avenue.

A person believed to be the suspect was later spotted by police at the corner of Englewood and Gilmore Street, at which point shots were fired.

That person was later found dead by a police K-9 unit. Although no officers were wounded in the shootout, one did suffer a lower body injury.

It's unclear how many officers fired and if any weapon was recovered from the suspect.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division has taken over the police involved aspect of the case.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated.

