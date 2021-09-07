GMA honors healthcare workers at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital

BALTIMORE — Healthcare workers at Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital are being honored on Good Morning America. It's part of their 'Rise & Shine' series as the country begins to open back up.

Tuesday morning, GMA is presenting the hospital and a special patient with a surprise.

London Hayes, who's now three and a half years old, couldn't eat before the pandemic. Now, after getting help from doctors at MWPH, she can! She's enjoying foods like fish sticks and mac and cheese. London was helped by doctors from the Center for Nutritional Rehabilitation at the hospital and now works with an occupational therapist.

All of her treatment was done virtually, which was a huge help for the Hayes family since they live in New Jersey.

Most of the programs turned virtual during the pandemic. Hospital workers tell WMAR-2 News, their staff members remained COVID free throughout the pandemic.

In addition to being in North Baltimore, GMA is on the Eastern Shore on Deals Island for the state's annual Hard Crab Derby Festival. Jimmy's Famous Seafood tweeted on Monday stating they would be on GMA as well.