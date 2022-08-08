Glen Burnie rape suspect arrested in Florida

A Glen Burnie man wanted for rape in Anne Arundel County was arrested last week during a traffic stop in Florida.

Shawn Patrick Scott, 41, was pulled over at 12:04 p.m. Aug. 4 in Palm Coast, Flagler County, Florida.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly commented:

"This guy thought he could escape serious sex-related charges by coming to Flagler County. He's now discovered that was a very bad idea. I commend our deputies for working alongside our federal partners to put handcuffs on this dirtbag."

The Sheriff's Office released body-camera footage of Scott being arrested. He was reportedly hiding at a home in the Seminole Woods area.

Scott faces charges of second-degree rape, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree sex offense. He is being held without bond in Florida pending extradition.