Giving Tuesday: A local non-profit's work to address food insecurity in the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — It was a Giving Tuesday to remember for Baltimore Hunger Project.

Lynne Kahn, the non-profit’s founder, said her organization raised $18,000 in donations from the community.

She said the amount exceeded her goal after the non-profit raised $13,000 last year.

“It is really powerful to see the tremendous support from the community,” she said.

Kahn started Baltimore Hunger Project in 2014. Over the years, she’s fed thousands of students suffering from food insecurity by providing weekend food bags.

The organization has grown from helping students at two schools to now 30.

She said her non-profit delivers food to the schools in Baltimore City and County every Friday to help feed more than a thousand students each week.

“Our goal, our mission is to eliminate weekend childhood hunger,” Kahn said

She described food insecurity as an epidemic and a problem that only got worse during the pandemic.

“COVID really highlighted the fact that thousands of children relied on school for food,” she said.

For Giving Tuesday, we visited the non-profit’s headquarters where about a dozen volunteers helped packed more than 500 food bags for kids to eat this weekend.

Kay Holman, who was one of the volunteers, said she’s grateful to donate her time for such a good cause.

“It just fills you with so much peace and joy to know you’ve done your small bit of good,” she said.

Baltimore Hunger Project relies heavily on volunteers and donations from the community.

She said it’s important to give back all year round and not just for Giving Tuesday.

She said the continued support is crucial for non-profits.

“The fact remains that there are hundreds of thousands of kids that need our support,” she said.

If you would like to donate to Baltimore Hunger Project, you can visit their website by clicking this link here.