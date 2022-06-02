'Ghost' gun recovered at Forest Park High School this afternoon

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police recovered a "ghost" gun at Forest Park High School this afternoon.

This comes one day after the City filed a lawsuit against national gun manufacturer Polymer80, Inc.

It requires them to stop the flow of "ghost" guns in the City.

READ MORE: City lawsuit accuses Polymer80 of "flooding" streets with untraceable firearms

Gov. Hogan also passed a bill banning "ghost" guns in April.

The law prohibits anyone from buying, selling or transferring an unfinished firearm frame receiver that's missing a serial number.

READ MORE: Maryland Ghost Gun law to go in effect without Gov. Hogan's signature

