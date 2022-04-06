GBMC hosting educational webinar about sexual assault and domestic violence

BALTIMORE — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and GBMC is hosting an educational webinar on Thursday April 7 at 10 a.m. to discuss this important topic.

Sgt. Moe Greenberg with the Baltimore County Police Department will be taking questions during the webinar, along with Pam Gillin, a nurse with GBMC's SAFE/DV unit. SAFE stands for Sexual Assault Forensics Examination and DV stands for Domestic Violence.

The SAFE/DV unit provides services to victims of sexual assault, free of charge.

The webinar will cover the topics of sexual assault, child sex abuse and domestic violence. Viewers are also encouraged to submit their own questions.

The webinar is free but registration is required. To sign up, click here.

The Walk a Mile fundraiser, which benefits GBMC's SAFE/DV program, is on Saturday April 23. There will be an in-person event at GBMC's campus on the 23. Participants can also log their miles online during the month of April and create fundraising teams. For more information on the walk, click here.