Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gas service cut off to Poe Homes, residents to receive hot plates

items.[0].image.alt
Mayor Brandon Scott/Twitter
E7Fv7HOWYAAwTHe.jpg
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 17:18:35-04

BALTIMORE, md. — Gas service was interrupted at Poe Homes on Saturday afternoon.

BGE received a gas odor call and found a leak on the customer’s gas line.

BGE shut off the gas as a safety precaution until repairs are made by building maintenance.

Mayor Brandon Scott, City Administrator Shorter and Housing Authority of Baltimore City Director Abrahams were on site.

Mayor Scott tweeted in part, "emergency services will be providing hot plates to every resident and working to restore service as soon as possible."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019