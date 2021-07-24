Gas service cut off to Poe Homes, residents to receive hot plates

BALTIMORE, md. — Gas service was interrupted at Poe Homes on Saturday afternoon.

BGE received a gas odor call and found a leak on the customer’s gas line.

BGE shut off the gas as a safety precaution until repairs are made by building maintenance.

Mayor Brandon Scott, City Administrator Shorter and Housing Authority of Baltimore City Director Abrahams were on site.

Mayor Scott tweeted in part, "emergency services will be providing hot plates to every resident and working to restore service as soon as possible."