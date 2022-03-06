Gas prices for a gallon of normal surpasses $4 overnight

BALTIMORE — For the first time in over 14 years, the national and Maryland average retail price of a gallon of normal, self-service gasoline surpassed $4.00 per gallon overnight.

Maryland drivers haven't experienced such high gas prices since the summer of 2008.

According to a new report from AAA, Maryland gas prices is five cents under the national average of $4.09.

That same report also shows Maryland’s average retail price of a gallon of standard, self-service gasoline jumped nine cents overnight, 44 cents in the previous week, 65 cents in the previous month, and is $1.28 more than a year ago.

