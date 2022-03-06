Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gas prices for a gallon of normal surpasses $4 overnight

Gas prices are falling throughout the nation
Copyright Getty Images
Justin Sullivan
<p>(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</p>
Gas prices are falling throughout the nation
Posted at 11:58 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 11:58:10-05

BALTIMORE — For the first time in over 14 years, the national and Maryland average retail price of a gallon of normal, self-service gasoline surpassed $4.00 per gallon overnight.

Maryland drivers haven't experienced such high gas prices since the summer of 2008.

RELATED: Double dose of gas price increases in Maryland

According to a new report from AAA, Maryland gas prices is five cents under the national average of $4.09.

That same report also shows Maryland’s average retail price of a gallon of standard, self-service gasoline jumped nine cents overnight, 44 cents in the previous week, 65 cents in the previous month, and is $1.28 more than a year ago.

For ways to save money, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019