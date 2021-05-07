Watch
Funeral for slain Delmar Police Corporal Keith Heacook to be held May 10

Posted at 9:58 AM, May 07, 2021
SALISBURY, Md. — The funeral of slain Delmar Police Corporal Keith Heacook is scheduled for Monday, May 10.

He will be escorted from Short Funeral Home in Delmar, Delaware to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury starting at 8:45 a.m. with an estimated arrival time of 9:05 a.m.

Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US 50 Business) will be closed starting at 4 a.m.

A Public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

Service is expected to start around 12:20 p.m. and should last approximately one hour.

Emmanuel Wesleyan Church will provide a live stream of the service here. It can also be viewed on Corporal Heacook’s tribute page here.

Afterwards, Corporal Heacook will be escorted back to Short Funeral Home in Delmar.

The burial ceremony will be private.

Heacock died April 28 from injuries suffered during an attack on a call for service days earlier.

