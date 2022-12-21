Fugitive remains at large after domestic shooting in Harford County

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A verbal argument gave way to gunshots on Majesty Lane in Edgewood, leaving 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell critically injured and a gunman on the loose.

“We know who the suspect is and the victim was known to the suspect, so we believe this was an isolated incident at this time,” said Major Eric Gonzalez of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, a marked police squad car remained across the street from the victim’s home as the search continued for 42-year-old Jamar Wise of Towson.

According to charging documents, Blackwell notified police two weeks ago that her soon-to-be-ex-husband was still contacting her in violation of an active protective order.

The couple had been separated since July, and that order, which went into effect in September, prohibited Wise from attempting to contact, harass or abuse Blackwell.

Wise also was ordered to surrender any firearms and claimed he had none.

A neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, said police had made regular appearances at the victim’s home in recent weeks, and Blackwell reported that she had been followed home by multiple unknown vehicles even though she lives on a dead-end street, that she had ignored multiple calls and texts from Wise and that he had even offered through relatives to pay her to drop misdemeanor charges he faced for violating the order.

For all of the warning signs, the ongoing protective order ultimately failed to protect her.

If you know anything about Wise’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the police.