Free Towson Loop shuttle begins service October 12

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson Circulator pilot program will officially launch October 12, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Tuesday.

Going by its official name, "The Towson Loop" will provide free public transportation in and around Towson from Monday through Friday 6am to midnight and 10am to midnight on Saturday.

It will consist of two routes, the Purple Loop operating north and south, and the Orange Loop from east to west.

Stops include GBMC, Goucher College, Sheppard Pratt, St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson University, the Shops at Kenilworth, Towson Town Center, and Towson Place.

Each will have posted signage by the time the program starts.

RELATED: More details on roll-out of the Towson Circulator pilot program

The county has contracted Dillon’s Bus Service, a subsidiary of Coach USA, to operate the Loop service.

To start off, the county will run 12 -- 25 passenger ADA accessible shuttles.