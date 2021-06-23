More details on roll-out of the Towson Circulator pilot program

TOWSON, Md. — More details were released Wednesday on the roll-out of the Towson Circulator pilot program.

Going by its official name, "The Towson Loop" will provide free public transportation in and around Towson beginning this fall.

It will consist two routes, the Purple Loop operating north and south, and the Orange Loop from east to west.

Stops include GBMC, Goucher College, Sheppard Pratt, St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson University, the Shops at Kenilworth, Towson Town Center, and Towson Place.

“There is no capacity in Downtown Towson for new roads, so we must implement transit and other options to help improve mobility throughout this dense community, Councilman David Marks said. “I applaud County Executive Olszewski for helping to finalize this goal that has been more than a decade in the making.”

The Towson Loop will operate Monday through Friday 6am to midnight and from 10am to midnight on Saturday.

An official start date has not yet been determined.

Back in 2019, Baltimore County won a $1.65 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help support the pilot program.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski committed to the pilot as well, with $1.6 million in this year's budget in addition to naming the County’s first Deputy of Transportation at the Department of Public Works to oversee the project.

“Expanding access to easy, efficient, reliable transit is an essential element in our vision for a better Baltimore County,” Olszewski said. “The Towson Loop will better connect our neighbors with the places where they live, work, study, and play and I am so proud of our administration’s commitment to delivering on the promise of this long-awaited service.”