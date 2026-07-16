FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Michael Anthony Faya, 36, of Walkersville, was arrested in Frederick County after slashing a man with a machete at Loy's Station Park in Rocky Ridge on Wednesday night.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) Walkersville man arrested after slashing man with machete at Frederick County park

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Faya and the victim were driving in separate vehicles when they both parked near Loy's Station Park.

Both men got out of their vehicles, and an altercation ensued.

Faya then pulled out a machete and slashed the man's head and arm. Police arrived at the scene around 6:22pm, finding the man with serious injuries.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities identified Faya as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

Officers executed the search warrant at a home in the 10700 block of Dublin Road.

There, Faya was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and charged with first-degree assault.

The victim has been treated and released.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Lawson at 301-600-1046. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit information through the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131.

