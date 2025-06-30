Two Howard County men arrested after shooting on I-70 leaves one dead, two injured

FREDERICK, Md. — Two Howard County men are in police custody after a shooting in Frederick County left one man dead and two others injured.

28-year-old Francisco Javier Sanchez-Juarez and 24-year-old Jeffrey Josue Diaz were charged with first-degree murder and other firearm related charges.

On June 14, 2025, at 11:55 p.m., troopers responded to the 600 block of Lakeview Drive for reports of a shooting on eastbound I-70, just before Maryland Route 27.

At the scene, police found a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, which had six adult men inside at the time of the shooting.

One of the men who was inside the truck died as a result of the shooting, two others were treated for gunshot wounds. The other three occupants sustained no injuries.

After further investigation, both Sanchez-Juarez and Diaz were identified as suspects and later arrested on June 29 in Howard County.

Investigators are still looking for witnesses with information in relation to the shooting.

If you can provide any information related to the investigation, contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit at 443-233-0989.