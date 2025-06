MOUNT AIRY, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting at a Mount Airy gas station.

It happened Saturday evening at the Shell, off route 27, just beyond the I-70 on-ramp.

The specific location is in Frederick County, but borders Carroll and Howard.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives are handling the case.

Details thus far are limited, but it's believed more than one person was shot.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.