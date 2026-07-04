Two charged with murder in Frederick County woman's death

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County police say two people have been charged in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old woman.

April Marie Evans, 27, and Dennis Carl Bonenberger, 36, are currently incarcerated outside of Frederick County on unrelated charges, according to police.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 800 block of Stratford Way for a CPR investigation and found the victim, identified as Amy Press Burdette.

Investigators determined that both suspects were known to the victim and the incident was not a random act of violence.

Both Evans and Bonenberger are charged with first-degree murder.

Police believe the incident occurred between June 13 and June 14, around 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Detectives with the Frederick County Police Department are asking residents on Stratford Way, neighboring buildings, and anyone who was in the area during that time to review any doorbell, security, or surveillance camera footage from 3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

You can contact investigators at 301-600-2149 or submit evidence online.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Frederick Police Department Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).