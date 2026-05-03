Sheriff: More victims possible after alleged sexual assault inside Frederick Walmart

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says a woman was sexually assaulted while shopping with her child at the Walmart in Frederick last month.

"The suspect told the victim she had something on her buttocks, then proceeded to brush and squeeze her buttocks with his hand before leaving the store," the Sheriff's Office said in an April 29 press release.

Thanks to store surveillance footage investigators were able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Alcides Josuap Carbajal Barahona.

FCSO via Walmart Alcides Josuap Carbajal Barahona, 19, was charged with fourth-degree sex offense after allegedly touching a woman's buttocks inside a Frederick Walmart on April 22, 2026.

"A review of store surveillance footage showed the suspect lingering in the area of the victim, appearing to watch her before the incident," the Sheriff's Office release states. "Investigators believe there is a possibility the suspect may have engaged in similar behavior involving

other victims."

Barahona has since been issued a criminal summons charging him with Second Degree Assault and Fourth Degree Sex Offense.

Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident or has additional information should call detectives at 301-600-1046 or 301-600-4131.

This particular incident took place on April 22 at the store on Guilford Drive.

