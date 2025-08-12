Sheetz to open second Frederick County store within a week

IJAMSVILLE, Md. — Less than a week ago Sheetz opened a brand new spot in Urbana.

On August 14, the popular family owned convenience store/gas chain will open yet another Frederick County location.

This latest store is located at 5943 Oakcross Lane in Ijamsville.

Doors officially open at 8am, but special festivities begin at 9am, capped off with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 10:45am.

A bunch of prizes will be given away, including a $2,500 Sheetz gift card.

Customers all day can get a free self-serve coffee or soda.

The company is also donating $2,500 each to the Special Olympics of Maryland and local food bank.