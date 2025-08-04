Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheetz hosting grand opening for first Urbana location on August 7

FREDERICK, Md. — Just over a week ago Sheetz fever swept through Bel Air.

Now, the beloved family owned convenience store/gas chain is opening its first ever location in Urbana.

That's in Frederick County.

The newest spot is located at 9253 Fingerboard Road.

Doors officially open for business on August 7 at 8am, but grand opening festivities begin at 9am, capped off with an official ribbon cutting at 10:45am.

Much like they did in Harford County, Sheetz is giving away a bunch of prizes, including a $2,500 store gift card.

As part of the celebration, Sheetz is also donating $2,500 each to the Maryland Food Bank and Special Olympics of Maryland.

