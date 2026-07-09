Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
31  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsFrederick County

Actions

One dead, one injured in I-70 motorcycle crash in Frederick County

Maryland State Police
WMAR
Maryland State Police<br/>
Maryland State Police
Posted

FREDERICK, Md. — Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred in Frederick County on Thursday.

Maryland State Police say troopers responded to westbound I-70 at Exit 62 (MD 75/Green Valley Road) following reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

One person died at the scene, while another person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

According to the Maryland State Highway Administration, the crash caused all westbound lanes to be temporarily shut down.

Those lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WMAR 480x360 Dish Direct TV.jpg

About WMAR

Lost WMAR on DirecTV?  Here's how to keep watching
RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Get the latest weather from Maryland's Most Accurate weather team
VETERAN SPOTLIGHT RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Spotlight

Join WMAR as we honor Veterans throughout our communities.

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR