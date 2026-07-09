One dead, one injured in I-70 motorcycle crash in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. — Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred in Frederick County on Thursday.

Maryland State Police say troopers responded to westbound I-70 at Exit 62 (MD 75/Green Valley Road) following reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

One person died at the scene, while another person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

According to the Maryland State Highway Administration, the crash caused all westbound lanes to be temporarily shut down.

Those lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.