One airlifted after three-vehicle crash in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md — A three-vehicle crash in Frederick County is currently under investigation, according to Frederick County Fire & Rescue.

The emergency call came in at 3:17 p.m. in the area of Route 17 at Valley View Road.

Shortly after initial crews arrived, a second ambulance, rescue squad, and Maryland State Police aviation unit were requested to respond.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command transported one person to an area trauma center after the individual was extricated from their vehicle. That person's condition remains unknown at this time.

Two other occupants were evaluated at the scene but refused transport to a medical facility.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.