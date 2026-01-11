Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcycle rider who died in I-70 crash was a Prince George's County Police cadet

NEW MARKET, Md. — We're learning more about the 22-year-old motorcycle rider killed in a January 4th crash along I-70 in Frederick County.

Joshua Somtochukwu Ikerionwu was an active cadet in the Prince George's County Police Academy at the time of his death.

Maryland State Police said Ikerionwu was traveling at a high rate of speed with two other motorcycles when he lost control and slid into a guardrail near Bill Moxley Road.

"His kindness, humility, and willingness to help others left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," his family wrote in a GoFundMe page. "His sudden passing has left an unimaginable void in the lives of his family, friends, and community."

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, Ikerionwu was a member of Academy Session 154, which started on June 16, 2025.

