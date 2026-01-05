Speeding motorcycle rider dies after losing control on I-70 in Frederick County

NEW MARKET, Md. — A motorcycle rider died Sunday afternoon after losing control while speeding along I-70 in Frederick County.

Maryland State Police said 22-year-old Joshua Somtochukwu Ikerionwu was among three motorcycle riders traveling at a high rate of speed on the eastbound side of the interstate, just shy of Bill Moxley Road.

Investigators believe Ikerionwu slid into a guardrail, killing him.

I-70 traffic was closed for an extended period of time between the New Market and Mt. Airy exits following the wreck.

