Man sentenced for kidnapping, killing estranged uncle-in-law

FREDERICK, Md. — A Baltimore man has been has been sentenced for his role in a kidnapping-murder plot in Frederick County.

Keon Wilson-Hawkins has been sentenced to 65 years for first-degree murder and 20 years consecutive for kidnapping.

This stems from an incident on January 10, 2024.

Frederick County deputies responded to the 8200 block of Crum Road for the report of an abandoned vehicle.

The caller reported the vehicle had its flashers on and had been there since 7 a.m.

Deputies determined the vehicle was registered to 66-year-old Brice Boots, whose body was found inside.

Detectives went to his home in Pikesville to retrace his steps.

Neighbors told investigators Boots' estranged wife Frances Hamilton and her nephew Wilson-Hawkins, were at Boots' home the night before his body was found.

Detectives learned Boots and Hamilton were going through a divorce and Boots had expressed fear for his safety from Hamilton on prior occasions.

At the time of his death, Boots was under a protective order banning him from contacting Hamilton through January 2025.

A search of Boots' house revealed a struggle had taken place the night of January 9.

Police say cell phone records indicate Wilson-Hawkins "forcibly abducted" Boots from his home, before leaving him for dead in the field.

Wilson-Hawkins and Boots were tracked leaving the home at 4:37 that morning, and arriving at the field around 6:20 a.m.

By 6:30 a.m., records suggest Wilson-Hawkins returned home alone.

Investigators were unsuccessful in their attempts to contact Hamilton. On February 24, she was found dead in Anne Arundel County. Detectives suspect she took her own life.

Another Baltimore man, Alonzo Epps, was arrested in connection to Boots' death.

He was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, kidnapping and carjacking in May 2024.