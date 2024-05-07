Baltimore man charged for role in abducting, leaving man dead in abandoned car

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Another person has been arrested for their role in a murder in Frederick County back in January.

Alonzo Epps, 23, was arrested in connection for the death of Brice Wendell Boots.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office

He's been charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, kidnapping and carjacking.

Around 1:32 p.m., on January 10, Frederick County Deputies responded to the 8200 block of Crum Road for the report of an abandoned vehicle.

The caller reported the vehicle had its flashers on and had been there since 7 a.m.

Boots body was found inside.

According to charging documents, detectives ended up going to Pikesville to retrace his steps.

RELATED: Nephew accused of abducting uncle, leaving him dead inside abandoned car

Neighbors told investigators Boots' estranged wife Frances Hamilton and her nephew Keon Wilson-Hawkins, were at Boots' home the night before his body was found.

A search of Boots' house revealed a struggle took place the night of January 9.

Police say cell records indicate Wilson-Hawkins "forcibly abducted" Boots from his home, before leaving him for dead in the field.

Wilson Hawkins and Boots were tracked leaving the home at 4:37 that morning, and arriving at the field around 6:20 a.m.

By 6:30 a.m., records suggest Wilson-Hawkins went back home alone.

PAST: Man's body found in abandoned vehicle in Frederick County

Investigators tried unsuccessfully to get in touch with Hamilton. On February 24, she was found dead in Anne Arundel County. Detectives suspect she took her own life.

On March 8, a Frederick grand jury indicted Wilson-Hawkins on charges of first degree murder, kidnapping and carjacking.

This incident is still an ongoing investigation and if anyone has information, contact the FCSO at 301-600- 2071.