Ground broken on New Linganore Creek Elementary School in Frederick County

Frederick County leaders were joined by Governor Wes Moore on Tuesday to officially break ground on Linganore Creek Elementary School, the newest addition to Frederick County Public Schools.

“Today’s groundbreaking marks another step in our commitment to expanding access to high-quality education for Maryland families,” Gov. Moore said. “As Frederick County continues to grow, our administration will continue to invest in schools so that every child has the opportunity to learn in a modern, welcoming environment.”

Linganore Creek Elementary is scheduled to open for the 2026–27 school year.

The new school will relieve pressure on neighboring schools in eastern Frederick County, where 19 schools are currently operating above capacity.

“Frederick County is Maryland’s fastest-growing school system, and Linganore Creek Elementary will help us address overcrowding while providing our students with a state-of-the-art learning environment,” County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said. “I strongly support this project and am deeply grateful to Gov. Moore, our state partners, and FCPS for prioritizing school construction. Together, we are building the foundation for Frederick County’s future.”

“Breaking ground on Linganore Creek Elementary is a milestone moment for our school system,” Dr. Cheryl Dyson, FCPS Superintendent said. “Our students and staff deserve modern facilities that match the excellence of the learning that happens inside them.”

Linganore Creek Elementary will reflect FCPS’s commitment to safe, sustainable, and innovative learning environments.

The Moore-Miller administration’s Fiscal Year 2026 capital budget includes $825 million for public school construction statewide – $57 million more than originally planned – ensuring school systems like Frederick County can move forward with critical projects such as Linganore Creek Elementary.

