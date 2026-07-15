Frederick to welcome Whole Foods & hundreds of homes at new development

Whole Foods is coming to Frederick.

The market is set to anchor a new 65 acre mixed-use development called Frederick Brickworks which officially broke ground on Wednesday.

Greenberg Gibbons is behind the $450 million project, which closed on property in June.

Several eateries are joining as well including Honeygrow, First Watch, Shake Shack, and Dave's Hot Chicken.

A boutique fitness studio and nail salon will also be moving in.

Frederick Brickworks won't just be a place to eat, but one to live, as more than 650 apartments and townhomes are expected to built by 2028.

The historic property located at East and South Streets dates back to 1891, when it operated as a brick manufacturing company.