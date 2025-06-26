Frederick County moving forward with new schools in its next budget

FREDERICK COUNTY, M.d. — Some Frederick County students will find themselves in new schools in the coming years, thanks to the passage of the fiscal year 2026 budget.

The budget, which goes into effect July 1st, totals $970 million, a 3.1% increase over the 2025 budget.

“The approved budget allows FCPS to continue offering the same programs and services our community relies on,” FCPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl L. Dyson said.

The Board also approved the capital budget, made up of state and local funding, which will be used to improve learning environments.

Among the projects on the list are:



Middletown Elementary/Middle replacement school

Yellow Springs replacement school

New Elementary School 41

Designs for Brunswick High replacement

“In FCPS, we remain focused on giving students the resources and opportunities they need to be successful.”

You can see the full budget here.