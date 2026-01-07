Fire leaves devastating damage, forcing Red Horse Steak House to close until further notice

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick restaurant was forced to close until further notice after a fire left behind devastating damage.

Red Horse Steakhouse is a legendary landmark that sits along a section of Route 40 (W. Patrick Street), known as the "Golden Mile."

Overnight Tuesday the restaurant's roof caught fire, prompting a two-alarm response.

Luckily the business was closed at the time, so there were no injuries.

Following the tragedy the restaurant took to Facebook thanking firefighters, and the community for their support.

"While this is a heartbreaking moment for us, we want our community to know that we are already working diligently to bring her back," the restaurant wrote. "The Red Horse has been part of Frederick for decades, and she is not done yet."

In their post, Red Horse provided 360 degree views of the aftermath.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.