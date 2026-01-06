Frederick landmark Red Horse Steakhouse damaged in overnight two alarm fire

FREDERICK, Md. — An overnight fire has damaged a Frederick landmark.
Red Horse Steakhouse sits on the City's 'Golden Mile' along Route 40 (W. Patrick Street), just off the US-15 exit ramp, next to the Comfort Inn hotel.
The iconic business has been locally owned and operated since 1968.
Just before 3am the restaurant's roof caught fire.
Crews called for a second alarm as smoke began to spread.
There's no word on the cause or any potential injuries.
It's also unclear how much damage was left behind.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.