Frederick landmark Red Horse Steakhouse damaged in overnight two alarm fire

FREDERICK, Md. — An overnight fire has damaged a Frederick landmark.

Red Horse Steakhouse sits on the City's 'Golden Mile' along Route 40 (W. Patrick Street), just off the US-15 exit ramp, next to the Comfort Inn hotel.

Frederick County Fire & Rescue

The iconic business has been locally owned and operated since 1968.

Just before 3am the restaurant's roof caught fire.

Crews called for a second alarm as smoke began to spread.

There's no word on the cause or any potential injuries.

It's also unclear how much damage was left behind.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

