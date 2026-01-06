Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Frederick landmark Red Horse Steakhouse damaged in overnight two alarm fire

Red Horse Steakhouse
Frederick County Fire &amp; Rescue
Red Horse Steakhouse
FREDERICK, Md. — An overnight fire has damaged a Frederick landmark.

Red Horse Steakhouse sits on the City's 'Golden Mile' along Route 40 (W. Patrick Street), just off the US-15 exit ramp, next to the Comfort Inn hotel.

Red Horse

The iconic business has been locally owned and operated since 1968.

Just before 3am the restaurant's roof caught fire.

Crews called for a second alarm as smoke began to spread.

There's no word on the cause or any potential injuries.

It's also unclear how much damage was left behind.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

